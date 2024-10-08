Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on J. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

