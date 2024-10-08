Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 2.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.46% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $42,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,828 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $162,690,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,979.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,794,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,198 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,602,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,315,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

