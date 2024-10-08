Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Matthew Field Sells 11,764 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) insider Matthew Field sold 11,764 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $67,995.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,983.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 7th, Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $33,632.28.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth $239,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 270,794 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 84.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 92,508 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

