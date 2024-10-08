Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Matthew Field Sells 11,764 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Field sold 11,764 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $67,995.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,983.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 7th, Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $33,632.28.

JOBY opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth $239,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 270,794 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 84.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 92,508 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

