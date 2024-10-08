Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,774,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,904,000 after purchasing an additional 50,332 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $159.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average is $154.30. The stock has a market cap of $384.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.