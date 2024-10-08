Joseph L. Brennan Sells 4,012 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,640.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,885.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,473 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth $47,559,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,992,000 after acquiring an additional 614,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,930,000 after purchasing an additional 323,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 2,441.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 282,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

