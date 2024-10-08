JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up 2.2% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HELO. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,172,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,665,000 after purchasing an additional 389,405 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,029,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,314,000 after buying an additional 478,565 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,459.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,001,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 993,855 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 627,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 622,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 189,530 shares during the period.

Shares of HELO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.94. 25,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,011. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

