JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $37.03. Approximately 404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38.

About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.

