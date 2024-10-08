Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider David Cicurel Buys 3 Shares

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider David Cicurel bought 3 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,923 ($129.87) per share, with a total value of £297.69 ($389.60).

On Thursday, September 26th, David Cicurel sold 60,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.09), for a total value of £600,000 ($785,237.53).

Shares of JDG stock opened at GBX 9,700 ($126.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £644.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,105.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £102.09 and a 200-day moving average of £106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. Judges Scientific plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7,300 ($95.54) and a 1-year high of £122.50 ($160.32).

Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 29.70 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is 5,157.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Judges Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($160.06) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £124 ($162.28) target price on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

