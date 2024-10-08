Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) & Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Financial Comparison

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivid Seats and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 3 6 0 2.67 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivid Seats presently has a consensus target price of $7.28, indicating a potential upside of 107.34%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

39.9% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.2% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vivid Seats and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats 4.73% 57.44% 2.60% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivid Seats and Just Eat Takeaway.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats $775.60 million 0.94 $74.54 million N/A N/A Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc. operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces; and Vivid Picks daily fantasy sports that allows users to partake in contests by making picks from various sport and player matchups. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.