K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.74 and traded as high as C$35.10. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$34.89, with a volume of 3,443 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$364.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.74.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$93.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.57 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.3389262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.01, for a total value of C$39,611.00. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

