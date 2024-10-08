Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,497 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $636.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.26. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

