Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 117,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 58,414 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $5.80.

Knightscope Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

About Knightscope

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Knightscope at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

