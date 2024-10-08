Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $34.86 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.86 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00046647 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00035665 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,509,835 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

