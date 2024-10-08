Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 91,438 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 434,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 353,096 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after acquiring an additional 129,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 118,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHG

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.