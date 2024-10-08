KRYZA Exchange (KRX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $59.95 Million

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KRYZA Exchange has a market cap of $59.95 million and approximately $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KRYZA Exchange Token Profile

KRYZA Exchange launched on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. KRYZA Exchange’s official website is www.kryza.io.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00759191 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KRYZA Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

