Kusama Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.07 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Kusama has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $18.12 or 0.00029036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $282.08 million and $11.07 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kusama

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,564,125 coins and its circulating supply is 15,564,093 coins. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

