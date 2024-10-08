Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Vanessa Simms Purchases 23 Shares

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms bought 23 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £147.66 ($193.25).

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Vanessa Simms bought 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of £148.56 ($194.42).

Land Securities Group Price Performance

LON:LAND opened at GBX 628 ($8.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 640.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 642.84. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,460.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. Land Securities Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 554.70 ($7.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.55).

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9,302.33%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

