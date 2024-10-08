Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.56. 67,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,617. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.18.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

