Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Invests $283,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBDS. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,060,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,446. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $24.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

