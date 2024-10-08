Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 253 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 90.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 114 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 123,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $70,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $587.84. 764,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,429,681. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $602.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $563.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on META

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at $39,285,234.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,254,449.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at $39,285,234.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,621 shares of company stock worth $148,657,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.