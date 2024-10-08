Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 1,068 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.9% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 303,191 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BBAG traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. 85 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,289. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $47.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

