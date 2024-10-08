Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,537 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $17,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

ACWX stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

