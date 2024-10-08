Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.93 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.