Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 88,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

