Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $3.10 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.8 %

PEG traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.74. The company had a trading volume of 98,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,058. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $92.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,446 shares of company stock worth $2,531,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

