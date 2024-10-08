Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.13. The stock had a trading volume of 90,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $385.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile



Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

