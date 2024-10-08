Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 461,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 103,755 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,928 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.66. 128,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.