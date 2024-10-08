Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 355,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 81,016 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP remained flat at $20.64 on Tuesday. 40,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,001. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

