Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 13,514 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $22,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,298,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,745,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,600,000 after buying an additional 193,367 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,281,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. 38,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

