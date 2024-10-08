Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 9,683 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 322,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 33,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

