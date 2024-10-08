Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €413.03 ($453.88) and traded as high as €429.00 ($471.43). Linde shares last traded at €424.80 ($466.81), with a volume of 21,648 shares changing hands.

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €420.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €413.03. The stock has a market cap of $208.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.