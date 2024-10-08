Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Down 8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.69. Approximately 334,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 685,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 20.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$817.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lithium Americas

In related news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$84,530.80. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

