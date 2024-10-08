LooksRare (LOOKS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.35 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $42.12 million and $2.35 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

