Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

LCID has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 82,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

