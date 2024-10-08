Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura raised Lyft from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Lyft from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Lyft Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $99,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 764,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,988,544.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $99,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 764,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,988,544.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,779.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 430.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

