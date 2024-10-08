Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$182.30 and traded as high as C$197.57. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$195.05, with a volume of 1,630 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MEQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Mainstreet Equity Stock Down 0.4 %
Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.42 by C($4.12). The business had revenue of C$63.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.35 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 52.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 8.1703132 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mainstreet Equity Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.
About Mainstreet Equity
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.
