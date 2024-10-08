Maple (MPL) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Maple (MPL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $17.11 or 0.00027479 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $66.31 million and $743,011.94 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maple has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

About Maple

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official website is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

