Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,039 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.6% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after buying an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,103,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.50. 11,884,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,351,832. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.