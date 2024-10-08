Marion Wealth Management Buys 77 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,647,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.1% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $235,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $883.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $875.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $822.49. The company has a market cap of $391.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $540.23 and a twelve month high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $780.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,624. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.