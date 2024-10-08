Marion Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.2% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after buying an additional 208,522 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,534.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $224.99 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.83 and a 200-day moving average of $218.72. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

