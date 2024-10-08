Marion Wealth Management Has $1.09 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Whitford Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,288,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29,540.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 241,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,394 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.