Marion Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 101,248 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,665.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 379,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 373,723 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 23,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

