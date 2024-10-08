Marion Wealth Management Purchases 289 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $240.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.53 and a 200-day moving average of $253.29. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.