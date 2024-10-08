Marion Wealth Management Purchases 91 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BlackRock from $945.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.93.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $951.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $960.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $890.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $826.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

