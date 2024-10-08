Marion Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management owned 0.61% of Flexsteel Industries worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1,647.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

Flexsteel Industries Increases Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.52 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

