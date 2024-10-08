Marion Wealth Management Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 231,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.95 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

