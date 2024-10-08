Marion Wealth Management Sells 160 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marion Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 227,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $572.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $557.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $577.47. The firm has a market cap of $494.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

