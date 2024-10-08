Mark A. Stevens Sells 125,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 86,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 79.8% in the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 150,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,324,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 36,406 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.