Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 153,538 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in Carriage Services by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 128,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Carriage Services by 741.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 77,439 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 208,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In related news, CEO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,195.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Carlos R. Quezada bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,195.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,623.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSV

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 21.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

About Carriage Services

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.