Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 204,107 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 2,918.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2,185.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $215.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.04. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

